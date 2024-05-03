Update on WWE's plan for Cody Rhodes until the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns - Reports

WWE's biggest storyline concluded at WrestleMania XL when Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns. According to a new report, there's an interesting update on The American Nightmare's plan as champion until the return of The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes celebrated his win in Philadelphia for weeks across both brands before the company launched a new challenger for The American Nightmare. AJ Styles punched his ticket to France and a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, fans wondered what's next for the champion after Backlash 2024. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the management has no real big-time direction for Cody until the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The report also states that the management won't tease anything between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, even though the two are on the same brand following the annual WWE Draft. Meanwhile, The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief won't return to the company until the summer of 2024.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes talks about a potential heel turn

Cody Rhodes' power as a babyface in the promotion matches or even surpasses Hulk Hogan and John Cena's popularity during their prime years. However, it's common in the wrestling business to turn towards the dark side after a while.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about the possibility of turning heel in the promotion. He assessed his current situation and gave an honest answer.

"I've certainly been booed before; [I've] been booed before heavily. I guess I think minimally about it. You never say never; John's [Cena] never happened, and I think rightfully so (...) With the time I've left contract-wise, I don't see it! But again, never say never! Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling!'' said The American Nightmare.

It would be hard to watch The American Nightmare turn heel after conquering The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

