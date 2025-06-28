Cody Rhodes makes HUGE promise ahead of Night of Champions 2025

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in a massive match at Night of Champions 2025. He has made a huge promise ahead of the PLE.

Ad

The American Nightmare has had a meteoric rise ever since he returned to WWE a few years ago. He went on to win two Royal Rumble matches and become the Undisputed Champion. He held the title for a year before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, Cody Rhodes hasn't forgotten about his loss to The Franchise Player, and he appears to be on a path to retribution.

Rhodes participated in the King of the Ring Tournament and made it to the final after defeating Jey Uso this past Monday on RAW. He will now face Randy Orton in the final at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Tonight on SmackDown, the American Nightmare kicked off the show, but he was interrupted by Orton before he could get a word in. The Viper explained why he needed to win this tournament.

Ad

Trending

However, Cody Rhodes said that he needs to win this tournament a little bit more and made a promise that he was going to do it at Night of Champions.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will win the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!