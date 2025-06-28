Cody Rhodes makes HUGE promise ahead of Night of Champions 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 28, 2025 00:52 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisputed WWE Champion [Image source: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in a massive match at Night of Champions 2025. He has made a huge promise ahead of the PLE.

The American Nightmare has had a meteoric rise ever since he returned to WWE a few years ago. He went on to win two Royal Rumble matches and become the Undisputed Champion. He held the title for a year before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, Cody Rhodes hasn't forgotten about his loss to The Franchise Player, and he appears to be on a path to retribution.

Rhodes participated in the King of the Ring Tournament and made it to the final after defeating Jey Uso this past Monday on RAW. He will now face Randy Orton in the final at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Tonight on SmackDown, the American Nightmare kicked off the show, but he was interrupted by Orton before he could get a word in. The Viper explained why he needed to win this tournament.

However, Cody Rhodes said that he needs to win this tournament a little bit more and made a promise that he was going to do it at Night of Champions.

It will be interesting to see who will win the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
