Cody Rhodes makes massive change amid WWE hiatus

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has made a massive change to his social media profile amid his absence from the squared circle. The American Nightmare has been away since losing his title at WrestleMania 41.

The 39-year-old put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Rhodes put forth a praiseworthy contest but failed to secure the win. Instead, The Cenation Leader won a record 17th World Championship following interference from popular rapper Travis Scott.

After the loss, a dejected Cody Rhodes left the arena with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and has yet to appear on WWE programming. Amid his time away from the squared circle, he has removed “Quarterback” from his X/Twitter bio. The wrestling promotion has often referred to Rhodes with the term during his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

You can check out the change in the tweet below:

Former WWE Champion opens up about potential feud with Cody Rhodes

During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton was asked about a potential feud with former stablemate Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion noted that over the years, The American Nightmare had grown to be his equal inside the squared circle.

The Apex Predator hyped his potential feud with Cody, claiming that he and Rhodes could tell a better story than the latter's feuds with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

"I think at the very, very least, you’re looking at two guys who are equals in the ring. When he was younger and we had a few matches — I might have been his first match when he got called up, if I remember correctly. I think things would go a lot differently in this day in age then they did back then. So yeah, me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going at it. I think the storytelling capabilities that we have — even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great — it would blow all of that sh*t out of the water. When the time comes for me and Cody to tell that story, I think it’ll blow anything out of the water," Orton said. [H/T: Billboard]

Amid Cody Rhodes' absence, Randy Orton challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025. The Cenation Leader successfully defended his title in a chaotic match involving interference from R-Truth.

