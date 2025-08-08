Cody Rhodes makes personal announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 08, 2025 23:46 GMT
Rhodes became champion at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes made a personal announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show will be the first edition of the blue brand following SummerSlam 2025.

Rhodes took to social media ahead of tonight's show to make a personal announcement. He shared photos of his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and their daughter, and noted that Pinkerton's children's store would be opening soon. The store is named after his dog, Yeti Pinkerton, and you can check out his heartfelt announcement in the Instagram post below.

"Big day ahead! 🐾 Join us for the Grand Opening of @pinkertonskids — a labor of love named after our dog, Yeti Pinkerton, and brought to life by the amazing, @thebrandirhodes. DETAILS BELOW ⬇️ 📅 Saturday, August 16th 🕙 10 AM – 6 PM," he wrote.
The American Nightmare defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Brock Lesnar made his stunning return following the match and hit Cena with an F5.

Cody Rhodes praises Logan Paul's work in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently praised Logan Paul's work and noted that Shane Helms has been helping him a lot.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Cody Rhodes suggested that Paul could become a major champion someday. The former AEW star also noted that The Maverick was one of the hardest working people he has ever met, and that Shane Helms had been helping him backstage.

"If he had just stepped in and could immediately be as good as he was, I'd be furious… One of the hardest working people I've ever seen. And the other thing is really if you consider him a heel, that's okay because the guy is a complete, like you keep saying, jerk. Logan is as prickly as it gets. However, his story of doing the work is as accurate as it gets, and his secret weapon is Shane Helms. Shane Helms, who's a producer at WWE, they're attached at the hip. They're talking wrestling. They're training wrestling. He took it as seriously as anybody ever," he said.
Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Montreal, Canada. It will be interesting to see what the new champion has to say following his victory over John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

