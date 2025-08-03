  • home icon
Cody Rhodes reckons 30-year-old star could become WWE Champion

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 03, 2025 20:02 GMT
Cody Rhodes on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes is all set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship later tonight at SummerSlam. However, The American Nightmare recently revealed that he believes a top star could win the title in the future.

Earlier this year at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, the 40-year-old joined forces with Jey Uso to lock horns with John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match. Rhodes pinned The Cenation Leader to secure the win for his team. However, in a recent interview with Bill Simmons, the former Undisputed WWE Champion broke his character to laud the other opponent.

Cody Rhodes was asked if he was mad about Logan Paul being as good as he was inside the squared circle. He responded by calling Paul a "jerk," but hailed The Maverick as one of the hardest-working people he had ever met. He further revealed that Logan puts in a lot of work while being assisted by WWE producer Shane Helms.

"If he had just stepped in and could immediately be as good as he was, I'd be furious… One of the hardest working people I've ever seen. And the other thing is really if you consider him a heel, that's okay because the guy is a complete, like you keep saying, jerk. Logan is as prickly as it gets. However, his story of doing the work is as accurate as it gets, and his secret weapon is Shane Helms. Shane Helms, who's a producer at WWE, they're attached at the hip. They're talking wrestling. They're training wrestling. He took it as seriously as anybody ever," he said. [From 1:21:33 to 1:22:08]
Cody Rhodes noted that he had a feeling that Logan Paul would be a WWE Champion or a World Heavyweight Champion one day. He added that although the internet would explode after it happens, they would all be okay. Rhodes stated he loved having Logan Paul on the roster, and the latter was a massive asset to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I have a feeling he's good. He's going to end up being world champion or WWE Champion at some point, and the internet will explode. And we'll all be fine. We're going to be okay. But he is very special. As legitimate as a prick as you could meet, though, in a sense, like, 'Oh, this is it. Cheers to this.' But I love having him on the team. He is as valuable, I mean, he is a massive asset to WWE. Going to be a future champion for sure," Rhodes added. [From 1:22:08 onwards]
Check out the video below for Cody Rhodes' comments:

Cody Rhodes to compete in a special stipulation match at WWE SummerSlam

While Logan Paul secured an impressive win last night, Cody Rhodes is set for action in Night Two's main event. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring tournament to punch his ticket to a title match at WWE SummerSlam.

Rhodes will look to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He will challenge The Cenation Leader for the title in a street fight.

It will be interesting to see who leaves the MetLife Stadium with the Undisputed WWE Championship after the main event.

