Cody Rhodes makes a shocking announcement at WWE live event before being attacked by heel faction

WWE Live Events are often full of twists and turns. This week's Saturday Night's Main Event was no different, as Cody Rhodes came out to make a shocking announcement. However, he was attacked by Imperium before he could make his way to the back.

Rhodes was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar a couple of weeks back on RAW. The former AEW star addressed the assault on the red brand earlier this week and called out The Beast Incarnate for a match at Backlash.

Despite suffering a brutal beatdown, the American Nightmare was present at the house show on Saturday that took place in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He came out during the start of the show to reveal that he's medically uncleared to compete.

Afterward, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Imperium, with Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle making the save. A six-man tag team match was set up for the main event, where the babyfaces picked up the win.

EC3 believes Cody Rhodes' rise in WWE was "artificial"

Cody Rhodes did not take long to ascend to the top in WWE after returning to the company last year. The American Nightmare is currently the top babyface on the roster and is still the fan-favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns.

However, former NXT star EC3 feels that Cody Rhodes' rise felt 'artificial' and his feud with Roman Reigns did not have a strong buildup:

"The feud was, as you said, short. It didn't have a ton of build. It seemed artificial, Cody's rise. But you watch that match, you watch that crowd, how much The Bloodline has been on fire. People immediately become stars working with them, so they are making new stars within this process. So the want for Cody to win is legitimate. So it's the best decision they could have made," said EC3.

The American Nightmare will have to go through Brock Lesnar before he can think about challenging for the world title once again. The Beast Incarnate will be present on this week's RAW where he is expected to answer Rhodes' challenge.

