WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Top faction attacks Cody Rhodes, Last minute changes to a title match (Rio Rancho, New Mexico)

The WWE roster stopped over in Rio Rancho, New Mexico for the weekly Saturday Night's Main Event on March 15. The event was live from the R R Events Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Cody Rhodes started the proceedings as he came out to the ring to make an announcement. The American Nightmare revealed that he's not medically cleared to compete.

However, Rhodes was attacked by Imperium, with Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle coming out to make the save. The former AEW star then announced that he wanted to wrestle as a six-man tag team match was set for the main event. The babyfaces defeated Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to end the night.

Elsewhere on the show, Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar in a singles match. Braun Strowman and Ricochet also defeated The Viking Raiders.

Rhea Ripley was also slated to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. However, the card was changed as The Nightmare recently suffered the loss of her grandmother and seemingly took time off.

Shotzi competed in a triple-threat match against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, with the winner getting added to the RAW Women's Championship match. The Championship match had Asuka fighting against Bianca Belair. Piper Niven defeated the two stars to advance to the title match. However, the powerhouse failed to defeat Bianca Belair as the EST of WWE successfully defended her title against Asuka and Niven.

Shinsuke Nakamura was also in action in Rio Rancho. The King of Strong Style defeated The Miz in a singles match. Austin Theory retained his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. The Viking Raiders Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar, with his feet on the ropes for leverage Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Piper Niven and Asuka Shinsuke Nakamura d The Miz WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle def. The Imperium

