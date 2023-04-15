WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently announced on Twitter that her grandmother had passed away.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular female stars on the WWE roster. The Nightmare has been absolutely dominant inside the squared circle over the last several months. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the face of the SmackDown women's division.

While The Judgment Day star is thriving in her professional life, she has suffered a major setback on a personal level. Ripley shared the tragic news of her grandmother's passing on her Twitter handle. Here's what she had to say:

"Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs & your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in Feb was the highlight of my year. I miss you & I love you with all my heart."

Rhea Ripley recently reflected on her match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley completed her redemption arc at WrestleMania 39 as she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two women put on a stellar match on the Night One of the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Despite winning the women's Royal Rumble match, Ripley did not get a chance to main event the show as the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos storyline was preferred by the higher-ups.

During a recent edition of After the Bell podcast, The Nightmare discussed missing out on the WrestleMania main event:

"Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn’t have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos. At the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living crap out of each other." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Despite being a RAW Superstar, Rhea Ripley has been featured prominently on the blue brand since winning the title. She is likely to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at Backlash.

