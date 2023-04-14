WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about not being in the WrestleMania main event this year.

Ripley did the unthinkable when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number one and won the match. She then challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title on the Show of Shows. The two women put on one of the best matches of the show but did not get to go on last.

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Ripley spoke about her match with The Queen. She mentioned that they stole the show and deserved to be the main event. The Judgment Day member, however, acknowledged that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens had a bigger build for their match against The Usos.

"Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn’t have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos. At the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living crap out of each other." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Rhea Ripley is a WWE Women's GrandSlam Champion

With her momentous win over Charlotte Flair, Rhea became a WWE Women's GrandSlam Champion.

Rhea had earlier won the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championships. She only needed the SmackDown Women's title in her trophy cabinet.

With the win over The Queen at Mania, she became the fifth person after the likes of Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair to etch her name on this elite list.

Which member of the WWE roster do you think will be the next challenger to Rhea? Sound off in the comments section below.

