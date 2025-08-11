Cody Rhodes makes surprising confession ahead of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes made a surprising confession ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Canada. The American Nightmare defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated during which he shared that he always tries to make time to sign autographs for wrestling fans. However, he revealed that he does not sign while he is out with his daughter, Liberty.

The American Nightmare noted that it was her time and that it was not a good time to approach him for an autograph.

“My only no ever — because I am a big believer and I always say yes and I always want to have time in case there’s a real fan in the mix — my only no is if I’m with the kiddo, you know? That’s just like… come on. It’s not possible in this moment. That is her time. And I have to give her her time, which — that’s my daughter. So anytime I’m with her, it’s her time," said Rhodes. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul via disqualification this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Following the match, McIntyre attacked the champion and hit him with a Claymore through the announce table.

Bill Apter reacts to Cody Rhodes' victory at WWE SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' victory over John Cena at SummerSlam and Brock Lesnar's return to the company following the match.

The Beast Incarnate attacked John Cena at the end of WWE SummerSlam and planted the veteran with an F5. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter questioned the company's decision to have Brock Lesnar return at the end of the PLE.

"Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on a 10-star match in my opinion. The next day, all the internet fans and everyone else, all they were talking about was Brock Lesnar coming back. It slapped Cody and Cena in the face. They could've done that Monday night. They could have brought Brock Lesnar back. It was great shock value. But again, I just think it slapped that main event that was so fabulous in the face. I wish they wouldn't have done it at SummerSlam," said Apter.

Keagan Stiefel @KeaganStiefel Cody Rhodes really has earned the comparisons to John Cena. If you can get booed an entire match and then have folks cheer/sing your song when you win, you’ve got ‘em.

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre moving forward.

