Cody Rhodes makes a surprising confession about Jimmy Uso

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had some interesting words for The Usos after defeating Finn Balor at tonight's live event.

WWE presented a live event from White Plains tonight. The card featured a Street Fight pitting The American Nightmare with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Cody Rhodes picked up a big win over the former Universal Champion. Following the match, Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo and said that he thinks he like Jimmy Uso.

"I don't know about Jey. I like Jimmy, though. I'm with Jimmy. I think, I think." [0:30-0:39]

Cody Rhodes predicted The Bloodline's implosion earlier this year

Shortly before WrestleMania 39, Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns and delivered a passionate promo. At one point during the promo, Cody Rhodes predicted that The Bloodline will implode somewhere down the line and Reigns will be a chief without a tribe.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare failed to defeat Reigns at The Show of Shows. At Night of Champions 2023, Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost an Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The loss came moments after Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief and hit him with two devastating superkicks, to the utter surprise of fans in attendance. Thus, Rhodes' prediction about The Bloodline became a reality.

Reigns had been tormenting Jimmy and Jey Uso for about three years, and Jimmy finally couldn't take it anymore. He snapped at The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023 and put him down in the middle of the ring.

Roman Reigns exacted revenge on Jimmy on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, with Solo Sikoa hitting a Samoan Spike on him.

It's quite clear at this point that fans will be treated to a tag team match in the near future between Reigns & Sikoa and Jey & Jimmy Uso.

