Cody Rhodes makes vulnerable statement; opens himself up in emotional message

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes picked up a massive win at Crown Jewel 2023 against a former champion to continue his quest to "finish his story."

The American Nightmare, alongside the top babyfaces on WWE RAW, has been involved in an extended feud with The Judgment Day, which led to his match against Damian Priest. Both superstars locked horns in a brutal bout at Crown Jewel, where Cody reigned supreme.

Both superstars took turns dominating the match, delivering a well-balanced bout. Senor Money in the Bank pushed Cody Rhodes to his limits during their in-ring battle, ultimately defeating The Judgment Day member to make a solid statement.

Following his win, Cody took to social media and addressed his incredible run. He noted that he has been dreaming of such a thing since he was a little kid and thanked the fans for supporting him in his journey.

"The run we’ve been on, I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid. Thank you guys so much. Can’t wait for WWE Raw," wrote the American Nightmare in his post.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans flooded the replies with congratulatory messages dedicated to Cody, hailing him for his performance in the match against Damian Priest. Many took the opportunity to encourage Cody to set his focus on "finishing his story" again.

Top RAW Superstar helps Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel

The battle against Damian Priest almost saw The American Nightmare fall victim to The Judgment Day's numbers game. One spot in the bout saw Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh take turns to run a potential interference.

Expand Tweet

However, Cody had excellent backing from his friend and tag team partner, Jey Uso, who made a brief yet impactful appearance. He took out Dominik Mysterio near the ramp, followed by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh with devastating superkicks to their faces.

This allowed Cody Rhodes to avoid becoming a victim at Crown Jewel, and he ultimately walked out of the show with the win.

Michael Cole noted that Cody's story goes through Damian Priest, and with a statement victory over Senor Money in the Bank, The American Nightmare can safely return to his story in WWE.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here