Cody Rhodes makes WWE RAW appearance to give injury update

This week on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance to give an update on his injury. He also talked about the participants of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Cody Rhodes hasn't been on WWE television following his extreme Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins earlier this month. The American Nightmare went into the match with a torn right pectoral tendon but still won the match against his bitter rival.

Tonight's RAW featured not only the return of John Cena but also an unexpected appearance on The American Nightmare. During the segment, Cody opened up regarding his recovery from the injury.

He shared that "rehab is rehab," and it's a game of highs and lows. Rhodes announced that he would be out for nine months, pointing out the irony of getting attacked with a sledgehammer.

Cody then went on to talk about the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. He would've loved to participate in the match, saying it was filled with the most talented challengers.

He discussed the powers of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, the height of Omos, Sami Zayn's in-ring IQ, and Seth Rollins. Rhodes noted that The Visionary had the most successful cash-in ever made in WWE history, referring to his WrestleMania 31 cash-in.

To end the interview, the superstar shared that although he's not rooting for anybody, he would be the first to congratulate Rollins if he wins the match on Sunday.

