Cody Rhodes, Maryse, Kelly Kelly, and others react to heartbreaking Brandi Rhodes update

Many current and former WWE personalities, including Cody Rhodes, Maryse, and Kelly Kelly have reacted to Brandi Rhodes' heartbreaking update on social media.

Brandi started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 as a ring announcer, with her first stint lasting less than a year. She returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 but once again left the company in 2016 with her husband, Cody Rhodes.

The 40-year-old recently made a one-off appearance on WWE TV at WrestleMania XL as she accompanied The American Nightmare for the latter's match against Roman Reigns.

Brandi Rhodes recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update, revealing that she had been diagnosed with stage four endometriosis and underwent surgery for it.

You can view her post below.

Many current and former WWE personalities commented on Brandi Rhodes' Instagram and X/Twitter posts, including Cody Rhodes, Zelina Vega, Maryse, Lilian Garcia, Natalya, Katana Chance, and more.

Check out a screenshot of their comments on Brandi's posts below.

Screenshot of stars' comments on Brandi Rhodes' social media posts

Meanwhile, Kelly Kelly, Gigi Dolin, Beth Phoenix, Zoey Stark, CJ Perry, Ivar, Shawn Spears, and more liked Brandi's Instagram post.

Screenshot of stars' likes on Brandi Rhodes' Instagram post

WWE personality Maryse sent a message to Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes following the latter's health update

Maryse recently took to her Instagram stories to send a message to Brandi Rhodes. The Miz's real-life wife wrote that she was touched that her health update encouraged Brandi to come out in the open and talk about her struggle with endometriosis.

"Literal tears in my eyes right now. There was a nervousness and a vulnerability from sharing intimate details about my health but I knew it was the right thing to do, even if it was to help just one person. I've heard many similar stories of women who have felt ignored by their doctors and @thebrandirhodes is among them. I am touched that my post reached her and encouraged her to advocate for her health and encourage every woman to keep advocating for yours. If you don't like the answer, look elsewhere until you feel you are being heard," she wrote.

Many fans want Brandi to return to WWE soon. Cody Rhodes has mentioned his wife's name multiple times during his segments. It remains to be seen what the star has planned for her future in pro wrestling.

We at Sportskeeda wish Brandi Rhodes a speedy recovery.