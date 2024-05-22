Former WWE Superstar Maryse reduced to tears by Brandi Rhodes' recent revelation

WWE veteran Maryse has reacted to Brandi Rhodes' health update today on social media. Brandi Rhodes is married to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in real life.

Rhodes took to her Instagram today to share a lengthy post about finally being diagnosed with endometriosis. She noted that she felt helpless after consulting with multiple doctors but recently saw Maryse was dealing with a health issue. The 41-year-old underwent a hysterectomy to remove pre-cancerous tumors removed from her body.

Rhodes stated that Brandi was inspired by Maryse and continued to press on until she finally figured out what was wrong with her. The former Divas Champion took to her Instagram story to react to Brandi's message. She shared that she was in tears and was touched to see her post encouraged her.

"Literal tears in my eyes right now. There was a nervousness and a vulnerability from sharing intimate details about my health but I knew it was the right thing to do, even if it was to help just one person. I've heard many similar stories of women who have felt ignored by their doctors and @thebrandirhodes is amonst them. I am touched that my post reached her and encouraged her to advocate for her health and encourage every woman to keep advocating for yours. If you don't like the answer, look elsewhere until you feel you are being heard," she wrote.

Maryse sends message to Rhodes on Instagram.

Bill Apter wonders if Brandi Rhodes is on her way back to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Brandi Rhodes could be on her way back to WWE based on Cody Rhodes' recent comments.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast in March, Bill Apter noted that Rhodes mentioned his mother during the build to WWE WrestleMania XL. Apter wondered if The American Nightmare's wife could return to WWE in the future as well.

"Well he mentioned his mother Michelle, who I have known forever since they got married, and he also mentioned his beautiful wife Brandi as well. So I thought maybe you know, there is rumors, of course, all the time about Brandi coming back into the fold, so to say. But I think the interview was so well done. It was so touching because when he was talking about not being able to give the belt to his father if this happened, and he wanted to hand it to his mother, Michelle, the emotions spilled out. Of course, it was worked, but it was what he did was so emotionally beautiful. I loved it." [From 04:29 onwards]

Cody and Brandi Rhodes departed All Elite Wrestling in February 2022. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and was finally able to become champion two years later by dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.