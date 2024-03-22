WWE star Maryse provides a huge health update after her life was in danger

WWE star and former Divas Champion Maryse provided a major update on her health on social media.

Maryse has majorly stayed away from the wrestling scene since leaving the promotion in 2011. She has occasionally stepped into the squared circle in WWE and mostly competed alongside The Miz in mixed tag team matches.

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old was diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition. Taking to social media, she claimed that the condition also impacted the ovaries.

However, in a much more positive update, Maryse confirmed recently that the disease did not spread across her body, and she is also tumor-free.

"As you know, 2 weeks ago I went in to surgery to have my ovaries/uterus/tubes/cervix/omentum removed. I also had staging (removal) of the lymph nodes in my abdomen to see if the disease had spread. Pathology confirmed that it had not which is amazing news! More amazing news is that I am tumor free!"

The former two-time Divas Champion further described the danger of the disease.

"Just to give you an idea of the rarity - 7 cases per million of women in the US per year! The fact that we not only found this but found this at this manageable stage is unbelievable and literally saved my life as this would have most likely been lethal. Next, I will continue to rest following my surgery and then will follow up with specialists at MD Anderson in Houston. I can never say thank you enough to my doctor @drthaisaliabadi and her team! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!"

WWE veteran Maryse concluded her message by reaching out to her fans

Maryse concluded her Instagram post by expressing her gratitude for the WWE Universe and fans who reached out to her during her tough times.

The 41-year-old stated that she was overwhelmed by the support she received from her family, friends, and fans.

"I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I’m getting from family, friends and fans all over the world! To all my women, please keep being your own advocate and trust yourself always!" concluded Maryse.

Maryse has also made a name for herself as a singles star when she captured the WWE Divas Title on two occasions.

She last competed inside the squared circle at Royal Rumble 2022, where she teamed up with her husband, The Miz, to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Maryse the best on her road to recovery.

