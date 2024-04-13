Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns sees The Bloodline face major unforeseen problem on SmackDown after WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania, but this has led to an unforeseen problem for the rest of The Bloodline. WWE SmackDown saw them confronted with it.

Ever since the creation of The Bloodline, they've been favored by the fact that Roman Reigns was the champion. As the champion, he got his locker room with the rest of the faction, separate from the other superstars. This left them with a separate feeling of importance, one that other stars didn't get to share.

Now that The Tribal Chief is not the champion anymore, the faction does not have its locker room. This means that Cody Rhodes and his friends get their room instead.

That was exactly what Paul Heyman and the rest of the faction were confronted with, as Solo and Jimmy were denied entry into the locker room. It had Cody's name on it instead, and before they could knock, Kevin Owens went in and pointed out that it was no longer their locker room.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman told Solo Sikoa that they needed to win back the title to get back the prestige for The Bloodline, and they headed off.

As of this moment, The Bloodline has a big task in front of them.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' match saw a chaotic intermingling of the present and the past of WWE

While Rhodes and Reigns put on a match for the ages, they only represented one part of those who were involved.

The Bloodline had stamped their authority on past and present stars in the company and that came back to bite them.

Jey Uso took out his brother, while John Cena neutralized Solo Sikoa. Although fans had been expecting Stone Cold Steve Austin to come down and face the Rock, in the end, it was The Undertaker, whose involvement saw The Brahma Bull chokeslammed.

This left Cody Rhodes alone with Roman Reigns, and he was able to defeat him once and for all, to become the new champion.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Solo Sikoa will go after a new title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion