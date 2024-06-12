  • home icon
Cody Rhodes may have subtly teased industry-shaking WWE future on recent show, according to veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 12, 2024 05:48 GMT
Cody Rhodes had some interesting things to say recently
Cody Rhodes had some interesting things to say recently [Credit: WWE]

According to a veteran, Cody Rhodes has sneaked in a hint about WWE's future under the TKO banner in his recent comments. If Bill Apter is right, it may mean a hitherto unexplored step for the company.

Over the last few weeks, Jordynne Grace has been involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez in NXT. Ash by Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) also made an unannounced entry at Battleground, hinting at further collaboration between TNA and Triple H's brand. Moreover, Cody Rhodes recently announced that stars from other locker rooms will appear in a 25-man battle royal next week.

According to Bill Apter, this hints at a close partnership between the Stamford-based promotion and TNA. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated:

"He [Cody] did say that there will probably be people from other locker rooms here. So that makes me think that they may be moving forward with not just WWE and RAW but with TNA. I have a feeling that this crossover is going to gain momentum. You know, recently, TNA let go of a lot of people, and they are restructuring their entire organization. TKO may be doing this thing of, 'I don't know why your company, WWE never really crossed over with other promotions. Why aren't we doing this?' It's a different mentality." [3:34 onwards]
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if Bill Apter's prediction will come true soon.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

