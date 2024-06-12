Cody Rhodes may have subtly teased industry-shaking WWE future on recent show, according to veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, Cody Rhodes has sneaked in a hint about WWE's future under the TKO banner in his recent comments. If Bill Apter is right, it may mean a hitherto unexplored step for the company.

Over the last few weeks, Jordynne Grace has been involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez in NXT. Ash by Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) also made an unannounced entry at Battleground, hinting at further collaboration between TNA and Triple H's brand. Moreover, Cody Rhodes recently announced that stars from other locker rooms will appear in a 25-man battle royal next week.

According to Bill Apter, this hints at a close partnership between the Stamford-based promotion and TNA. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated:

"He [Cody] did say that there will probably be people from other locker rooms here. So that makes me think that they may be moving forward with not just WWE and RAW but with TNA. I have a feeling that this crossover is going to gain momentum. You know, recently, TNA let go of a lot of people, and they are restructuring their entire organization. TKO may be doing this thing of, 'I don't know why your company, WWE never really crossed over with other promotions. Why aren't we doing this?' It's a different mentality." [3:34 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Bill Apter's prediction will come true soon.

