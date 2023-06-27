Cody Rhodes had a message to send while he pet his dog backstage on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes' beloved dog Pharaoh made his WWE debut as The American Nightmare addressed The Judgment Day.

During the opening segment, Rhodes cut short a message from Dominik Mysterio, his opponent at WWE Money in the Bank, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Later, The American Nightmare petted his precious dog, Pharaoh, during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley and warned The Judgment Day faction ahead of MITB.

He stated that he looked forward to the day when he wouldn't have to talk about the faction and added that Dominik had gotten under his skin.

"Gosh, I look forward to the day we are not talking about Dominik Mysterio; we're not talking about Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, The Judgment Day. Damian Priest is walking into Money in the Bank, not just with bruises on his body, but bruises on his ego. And my opponent Dominik Mysterio, I almost wish I could sit out amongst the WWE Universe and boo him myself because he has; he has gotten under my skin," Cody Rhodes said.

He further added that at the event on Saturday, Dominik would not have either of his stablemates.

"I mean, he has cheap shots, robbed me, they have worked, they have been effective, that's a skill. Truly is! But think about this at Money in the Bank; Dom is not gonna have Finn Balor, Dom is not gonna have Rhea Ripley, Dom is not gonna have Damian Priest. And I haven't laid a finger on Dirty Dom. So I guess, we will find out what he does, have!"

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest on the latest episode of RAW, despite being outnumbered owing to the presence of Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at ringside.

