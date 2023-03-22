Cody Rhodes might be at fault for something that's annoying him a lot ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

While Cody Rhodes sounds confident about his prospects against Roman Reigns, the WWE Superstar isn't too happy about the repeated mentions of his legendary father. During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Cody had no one but himself to blame for the situation he's currently in.

As seen on the latest RAW episode, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns engaged in a war of words, and neither the champion nor the challenger missed the chance to take a few personal swipes at each other. The Tribal Chief brought his A-game as he delivered a few highly quotable lines in his verbal roast of Rhodes.

The #1 contender responded by surprisingly agreeing to some of Reigns' arguments before briefly talking about Dusty Rhodes. Cody was tired of people bringing up his dad and warned that he would vomit the next time someone mentioned Dusty's name.

Vince Russo found Rhodes' statement laughable as he highlighted that the 37-year-old WWE star has consistently talked about Dusty Rhodes since his return to WWE.

The former WWE writer called out Cody for his seemingly contradictory stance, as you can view below on Legion of RAW:

"First of all, bro, he admitted, yeah, I ran away. I want to get behind that babyface! Bro, remember when Rocky Balboa said, 'I ran away, man!' Then he says, 'If somebody brings up my father one more time.' Bro, who was the person who cut 15-minute promos about his dad? He made the story about Dusty." [8:00 - 9:00]

Vince Russo on WWE wasting precious TV time before WrestleMania 39

As always, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed Monday Night RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, and the duo clearly didn't enjoy several segments on the show.

Considering that WWE does not have much time left until WrestleMania, Russo felt the company wasn't booking the right angles and matches to increase the hype for the year's biggest event.

As we noted earlier, the absence of certain superstars hurt the build for multiple WrestleMania feuds, and Vince Russo listed a few other moments from this week's episode that just weren't up to par.

"Then, bro, then you've got Damage CTRL coming out when Rhea Ripley is in the ring; why? So on top of that, you've got the babies coming out. Why are they coming out? Bro, you're a week away from WrestleMania; this should be the highest level of drama of the year," Vince explained. "This thing should be ready to pop, and there are so many things on this show! Like, Omos and Ali? Were we thinking this was going to be a big upset?" [9:01 - 10:20]

Barring the highly-engaging Bloodline saga, do WWE's WrestleMania storylines lack the required drama with just over a week left before the mega show? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes