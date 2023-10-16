Cody Rhodes might have replaced 10-time champion in a massive match this year, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes could have been The Rock's replacement after the latter declined the offer to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

A few weeks back, The Great One revealed that a match between him and The Tribal Chief almost became a reality at 'Mania 39 but was ultimately scrapped as they didn't have the ideal story. The Head of the Table instead put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes and emerged victorious.

Vince Russo, however, believes The Rock might have backed out after his team suggested him do so due to Vince McMahon's controversies.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality said that The American Nightmare might have been brought in as a replacement for the Hollywood megastar.

"Yup, it could have absolutely been, bro. Absolutely," said Vince Russo. [3:30 - 3:35]

Vince Russo doesn't think Cody Rhodes could be the face of WWE

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said Cody was a reliable performer who could be trusted as a World Champion. However, Russo made it clear that although The American Nightmare was great, he wasn't at the level that he could carry WWE on his shoulder and represent it on bigger stages.

"I look at Cody Rhodes the very same way. He would be my Jeff Jarrett. He's a great wrestler, he could get heels over, and he gets hurt a little bit more than Jeff did, but somebody you can definitely depend on to carry that title. Is he going to casual fans? Could he relate to Hollywood? Could he be on the Kimmel Show and the Fallon Show? I don't think he's that guy. I think he's a good little hand, he's a great wrestler, he could carry your belt, but I don't think he has that kind of star power. That's just my opinion," said Vince Russo.

Cody Rhodes is currently one-half of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside his former rival turned friend, Jey Uso.

