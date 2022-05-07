Cody Rhodes discloses the one-word term that people misuse in wrestling

Cody Rhodes believes the word “over” is often used incorrectly in the wrestling business.

If someone is perceived to be “over” in wrestling, it usually means they are one of the biggest stars in the industry. The likes of The Rock and Steve Austin, for example, were WWE’s most “over” superstars during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, the former AEW Executive Vice President claimed that people are wrong to say the word so frequently.

“I’m sure you, far more than anyone, has seen the misuse of wrestling terms,” Rhodes said. “I have never heard a more misused term than the term ‘over,’ and that was throughout my whole run as management or as an EVP. I kept thinking, ‘I don’t wanna say that,’ because over means something different.”

Rhodes clarified that The Rock and Austin were undoubtedly “over” at the height of their careers. However, he does not think the word can be associated with wrestlers who gain short bursts of momentum.

“Over is what you and Rock are doing selling out Anaheim, selling every shirt in the building, and then moving 40 miles down the road to Ontario or L.A. and selling it out again,” Rhodes continued.

The 36-year-old returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last month after working for AEW for three years as both an executive and in-ring competitor. He has stated that he currently has no aspirations to work in a management role behind the scenes in WWE.

Cody Rhodes will have his next high-profile WWE match this weekend

After six years away from WWE, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in his return match on the first night of WrestleMania 38.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that he wants to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. For now, though, he still has unfinished business with Rollins.

Rhodes will face his WrestleMania 38 opponent once again on Sunday in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island.

Please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Cody Rhodes' WWE return so far? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier