Cody Rhodes mocks 34-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, The American Nightmare wasn’t really happy about starting the show in the Capital One Arena of Washington DC. Moreover, he even mocked a 34-year-old superstar ahead of the show with whom he had to kick off the episode.

Grayson Waller started this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown with the Grayson Waller Effect show. His guest of the night was none other than Cody Rhodes.

However, given how Waller’s shows really go, The American Nightmare took to X and showcased his disgust about an opening segment with the 34-year-old.

“When you get to kick off #SmackDown but then realize it’s with @GraysonWWE,” wrote Rhodes.

While the Undisputed WWE Champion wasn’t really looking forward to being hosted by Waller, the Aussie annoyed him even more. He disrupted Rhodes’ music and didn’t allow him to complete his entrance. He even interrupted The American Nightmare when he tried to ask the Washington DC fans what they wanted to talk about.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion said that he knew the real Cody Rhodes and accused him of being a self-centered man. Waller also accused Rhodes of profiting from the fall of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in his stead, while he took the main glory.

Grayson Waller also made fun of Cody Rhodes on Twitter

Grayson Waller was very specific about Cody Rhodes being a spotlight-hungry pro wrestler. Waller has been mocking The American Nightmare over the last few weeks and has more or less indicated that Rhodes has usurped others' positions to be the main star of the show.

Notably, the Aussie was pushing on the agenda even before the show and posted on X/Twitter comparing Rhodes with The Boys’ character, Homelander.

“He’s the ‘real hero’ and tonight he’s on the Grayson Waller Effect #SmackDown,” Waller wrote.

Notably, Homelander is a very selfish character who makes several unruly and whimsical decisions without any consideration for others. During the interview show, however, The American Nightmare shifted the tag of selfishness onto Waller and talked about his behavior toward Austin Theory.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to face A-Town Down Under on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how that pans out.

