Popular WWE star mocks Cody Rhodes ahead of SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar mocked Cody Rhodes ahead of his appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Champion will be defending his title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin next weekend.

The American Nightmare will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight on the blue brand. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller took to social media to mock Rhodes. He compared the veteran to Homelander from The Boys series on Amazon Prime and suggested he wasn't a real hero.

He also photoshopped Cody Rhodes' face on Homelander, and you can check out his post below.

"He’s the ‘real hero’ and tonight he’s on the Grayson Waller Effect #SmackDown," he wrote.

Grayson Waller is currently in a tag team with Austin Theory and the duo are former WWE Tag Team Champions. However, The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu are the reigning champions and will be defending the titles against The Street Profits tonight on SmackDown.

Eric Bischoff praises Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion

Wrestling icon Eric Bischoff recently praised Cody Rhodes for his run as a babyface champion and noted that it is a difficult feat to accomplish.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff claimed Rhodes was doing a great job as champion. The legend noted that he worries about a babyface being champion for an extended period of time but thought the 39-year-old was doing an admirable job so far.

"I think he's doing great," Bischoff said. "I worry about a babyface champion for an extended period of time, and he's doing a fantastic job with it. I don't see any reason for any concern, but as a producer I'm always thinking, 'Okay, what's next?' And where could, 'What's next?' take me after that. That's sometimes just stupid to think that way. To a degree you have to." [From 10:24 – 10:50]

You can check out the interview with Eric Bischoff in the video below:

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa earlier this month at SummerSlam to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Roman Reigns returned in the final moments of the Premium Live Event and attacked Solo Sikoa. The former AEW star quickly capitalized and connected with a Cross Rhodes on Sikoa to retain the championship.

