Cody Rhodes to face former WWE champion on SmackDown tonight after recent heated exchange? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest superstars in modern WWE history. Not only is he a major draw who manages to sell a ton of merchandise, but he has headlined three nights of WrestleMania in the past two years.

A major segment featuring The American Nightmare has been teased for WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight. Rhodes had a heated back-and-forth with Grayson Waller on social media and is expected to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. That may not be where things end, however, as it could lead to an impromptu match.

Grayson has a big mouth and Cody can, at times, have a short temper. When the two are verbally sparring on SmackDown, things could escalate and a challenge can be thrown out for later that same night. This could lead to the two clashing.

It would make sense, as Cody is likely quite frustrated with the former WWE Tag Team Champion. Seemingly for no good reason, Waller took to social media and labeled Cody as the "real bad guy" and later said he needed a "Grayson Waller rub."

In general, the Aussie Icon has a habit of annoying just about everybody, so even someone like Rhodes will probably be aggravated by his loud mouth. Whether this leads to an official match or not remains to be seen, but it could very well happen.

Grayson Waller may need to watch out for Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown

Of course, Waller talking trash about Cody Rhodes isn't shocking given his nature. With that being said, Grayson needs to be weary as he is making a lot of enemies in WWE. DIY can't stand him, Kevin Owens can't stand him, and there is a very real chance that his own partner can't either.

Waller is part of a hated tag team known as A-Town Down Under. He and Austin Theory have been a successful unit, as they held the WWE Tag Team Titles together. Unfortunately, there is a lot of tension between the two.

It appears that Waller is regularly setting Theory up for failure. Grayson has pushed Austin into harm's way on more than one occasion. The two have even been arguing repeatedly. As a result, a breakup between the pair feels imminent.

Recently, however, Austin has been getting back at Grayson by seemingly setting him up to get shut down by others. This could all lead to an implosion of sorts, which could mean that Theory might turn babyface at Waller's expense.

