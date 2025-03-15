Cody Rhodes' mother slams John Cena; finally breaks silence (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 03:01 GMT
She has spoken out (Credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes' mother has now broken her silence about John Cena turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes. She has called him out for siding with the Rock.

In an interview with Senior Editor Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, she discussed the heel turn and her thoughts on Cena.

She also refused to call him a family friend and said that the star was maybe an acquaintance. However, she did reveal that Cena had been Cody Rhodes' friend.

"No, not really. He was a friend of Cody's, and of course Dusty knew him, but I would not call him a family friend, no." (00:54 - 1:02)
Rhodes' mother went on to slam Cena and said that the star should be ashamed of himself. She said that he had a beautiful career and everyone had loved him, but now he had turned his back on them.

"I would say, 'John, you should be ashamed of yourself. Beautiful career, everybody loves you, and now you're just an a***ole.'" (1:15 - 1:27)
When talking about her first reaction to John Cena turning heel and aligning himself with the Rock, she confessed that she was utterly shocked.

"I was just shocked, completely shocked, I never never thought that was going to happen." (00:33 - 00:43)
The star is set to face John Cena soon. Fans will have to wait and see what role The Rock plays.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
