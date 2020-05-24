Cody Rhodes names AEW star as one of the top 3 people he’s ever worked with

Rhodes heaps praise on Archer

AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes has made a surprising claim by stating that Lance Archer is among the top three people he has ever been in the ring with.

Speaking to the media, the former WWE Superstar stated that Archer is among the best he has worked with, before adding: “that’s what the big companies should be paying the big bucks for."

.@CodyRhodes tells me @LanceHoyt is in the top three talents he's EVER been in the ring with.



"That's what the big companies should be paying the big bucks for." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 24, 2020

The former Legacy member has worked with some legendary wrestlers, including the likes of Triple H, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Kenny Omega, which all the more elevates the status of Lance Archer in the pro-wrestling fraternity.

Cody Rhodes is the new AEW TNT Champion

The American Nightmare locked horns with Lance Archer at AEW Double or Nothing in the final of the TNT Championship tournament. The competition began with eight Superstars namely Darby Allin, Shawn Spears, Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Kip Sabian, Colt Cabana, Lance Archer, and Cody Rhodes.

Cody defeated Shawn Spears and Darby Allin to make a place in the final while Archer beat Colt Cabana and Dustin Rhodes to do the same. In the final that took place just a few hours ago, Cody Rhodes defeated Archer to become the first-ever AEW TNT Champion but his words of praise ensured that he also put Lance Archer over despite The Murderhawk's loss.