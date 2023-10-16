Cody Rhodes names his 'best friends' ahead of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes recently revealed to the WWE universe who his "best friends" are via social media.

Rhodes has made a lot of friends in the business since he's been wrestling since he was 21 years old. He spent the majority of his career with WWE and is currently in his second stint with the company.

The American Nightmare recently won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Jey Uso after defeating The Judgment Day at Fastlane. Their hilarious post-Fastlane press conference was one for the ages, and many assumed that the two were the best of friends.

In a recent post on Instagram, Rhodes revealed who his two "best friends" in the world are. He shared an image of his daughter Liberty with the family dog Pharaoh.

"My best friends," Rhodes captioned.

Cody Rhodes' Instagram story

Rhodes and his wife Brandi had Liberty Iris on June 18, 2021. The family has had Pharaoh, who is a white Siberian Husky with light blue eyes, since 2011. He has been featured in both AEW and WWE.

Roman Reigns teased Cody Rhodes confrontation on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes went face-to-face this past Friday on SmackDown. The two almost engaged in a fight following Rhodes' match with Jey Uso against A-Town Down Under.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan for WrestleMania 40 is Reigns vs. Rhodes 2. The tease this past Friday is a great indicator, and it will be interesting to see if WWE will finally pull the trigger on Rhodes beating Reigns.

Reigns defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes was on the verge of winning the titles when Solo Sikoa interfered in the match to help The Tribal Chief retain.

Are you excited for a potential Reigns-Rhodes rematch at WrestleMania 40?