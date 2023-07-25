Cody Rhodes names WWE veteran responsible for the 'Woah' - "He'd have to be to blame"

One of the most captivating this about Cody Rhodes' entire presentation is fans singing along to a specific part of his theme song. The resounding 'woah' has become a feature of Cody's entrance, and he recently opened up on its origins, revealing that Kevin Dunn is responsible for it all.

One of the longest-serving executives in WWE, Dunn is the current Executive Producer & Chief (Global Television Distribution) and has a say on almost every significant decision within the company.

The American Nightmare revealed that Kevin Dunn watched one of his AEW entrances and was confident they could make it even better for WWE TV.

Rhodes recalled details of his conversation with the influential WWE veteran on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet, which revolved around the vision for his entrance:

"The 'woah' had been in different versions in Downstait's music for me; yeah, it had been present. I think you'd have to say Kevin Dunn because Kevin, he looked at an AEW entrance of mine, and I said, 'It had to be this.' I'm not calling any shots, but this is what, to be fair, I would like; it's representative of who I am. And he was of the thought, 'Great, we are going to just make it a little bit better.'" [10:00 -10:34]

Rhodes said that Kevin Dunn essentially urged him to capitalize on the 'woah,' as the WWE Board member loved signing a lot.

Dunn has been behind the cameras orchestrating TV for decades and has seen multiple WWE legends get over with the crowd in various ways. He realized getting the fans to chant along with Cody's entrance song would look great live, and he, indeed, wasn't wrong about that!

"But he'd have to be to blame for the 'woah.' He loves the idea of singing, and you can hear him calling, though, 'I want to see people singing; you can hear it.' That's just one thing I never thought about," the former AEW star added. [10:57 - 11:08]

We tried some entrances that the world never saw: Cody Rhodes

WWE puts a lot of effort into its unmatched production value, and Kevin Dunn has overseen that aspect of the promotion since the 1980s. Cody Rhodes has been treated like a big deal since his comeback last year, and that includes having in-depth interactions with one of the most powerful names in WWE.

Cody Rhodes revealed that he sat down with Kevin Dunn and went through different versions of his entrance, with Dunn ensuring it was appropriate for the Monday Night RAW setting.

The 38-year-old star continued:

"We tried some entrances that the world never saw, just different things during the day, and he set it up where it was most conducive for Monday Night RAW, with the way the staging is at Monday Night RAW, to do that and not have to build the CodyVator every day at 3 O'Clock in the afternoon. Maybe save it for a pay-per-view or a WrestleMania, which we did." [10:35 - 10:54]

Where would Cody Rhodes' entrance rank in a WWE top 5 ranking? Sound off in the comments section below.

.Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here