"It was like Batman" - Cody Rhodes recalls incredible 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin story

Returning WWE star Cody Rhodes has recalled an interaction he had with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin a few years ago. The Hall of Famer gave The American Nightmare some advice and then vanished in seconds.

Both Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the WWE ring at WrestleMania 38, featuring in singles matches on the Night 1 of The Show of Shows. The former won against Seth Rollins, while Austin closed the show and defeated Kevin Owens.

While speaking to the media, Rhodes narrated a fun story about Austin, which happened at the G1 Special in USA show in 2017 in Long Beach, California.

Rhodes faced Kazuchika Okada in a singles match at the show, following which Austin told him about a few things he could do better.

"I went out to the parking lot and he had come to watch that show and sit on the [Production] truck when one of his friends was producing the show - and I didn't know that. There were whispers that Steve Austin was there and he started walking across the parking lot, I mean, it's Steve Austin. It's the same guy walking in the ring last night. And he came up to me in the parking lot and he was telling me just about some holds that I could do differently, he was giving me really sincere, genuine advice, from, you know, wrestling's most prolific money-maker," said Cody.

Rhodes pointed out that Austin disappeared as soon as the media started entering the scene.

"You had to stop yourself from being a fan and listen to what he's saying. And so I'm listening and all this press and media is slowly coming in, slowly coming up, and right as they got a little closer, he just patted me on the shoulder and walked off into the darkness. It was like Batman." [25:31 to 26:50]

The match between Rhodes and Okada was for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and the latter won to retain his title.

Cody Rhodes on Stone Cold Steve Austin's message to him after WrestleMania 38 match

Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin had a conversation following the former's match at The Show of Shows. The Hall of Famer told Cody that it was the match that the latter needed to return to the company.

Rhodes and Rollins indeed had a hard-fought bout, where the returning WWE star also used some of his father, the late Dusty Rhodes' moves.

The former AEW will now appear on the RAW after WrestleMania to explain his intentions in the company. What do you expect from Cody Rhodes' upcoming segment on the red brand? Sound off in the comments below.

