Cody Rhodes reveals interesting message from Stone Cold Steve Austin after his WrestleMania return

Night One of WrestleMania 38 is in history books, and two stars who completely stole the show were Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins and defeated him after an amazing back-and-forth match.

Later in the night, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to in-ring action after he spent 19 years away from active competition. He had a remarkable match with Kevin Owens that took the entire WWE Universe down memory lane. Austin closed Night One of WrestleMania 38 by defeating KO and having his iconic beer celebration in the middle of the ring.

During the WrestleMania media scrum, Cody Rhodes revealed that following his match with Seth Rollins, Stone Cold Steve Austin told him - "That was the match you needed to have".

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Cody Rhodes says Steve Austin told him: “That was the match you needed to have,” after facing Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes says Steve Austin told him: “That was the match you needed to have,” after facing Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes comments on why Seth Rollins needed to be his opponent for his return

For several weeks, rumors suggested that Rhodes would sign with WWE and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The rumors ultimately turned out to be true. In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show following his WrestleMania 38 return, Rhodes revealed why he chose to face Seth Rollins in his WWE return.

"[Could have been] Nobody else," said Rhodes. "Seth walked into the ring in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in his first live event loop ever coming off of Florida Championship Wrestling and it was against me. Dayton, Ohio, [at] the Nutter Center, his first dark match on television and it was against me. The Shield vs. The Rhodes, which I blocked those matches out of my head and then realized, 'Man, these were special and something,' and it was him then. It needed to be him."

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE is one of the most shocking moments in recent history, as no one expected this to happen just a couple of months ago. Fans are excited to see what he does next in WWE.

Check out the full results of Night One of WrestleMania 38 HERE.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cody Rhodes will be pushed straight into the world title picture following his WWE return? Yes No 38 votes so far