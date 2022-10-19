Bloodline leader Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for nearly 800 days after capturing the title at Payback 2020. As a result, several wrestling fans have suggested that one of Reigns' current stablemates should dethrone him soon.

A recent tweet from @mckenzieas93V2 sparked a debate among fans on Twitter as to who should eventually win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief. While some suggest that Cody Rhodes is a solid option to beat Reigns, most believe it should be Sami Zayn taking the title off his stablemate.

Fans also discussed the idea of Jey Uso possibly dethroning his cousin. In contrast, one Twitter user claimed that The American Nightmare doesn't need to beat Reigns to enjoy his big moment.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Jeffrey Kennedy @10JKennedy @JordonMario25 @mckenzieas93V2 @WWEUsos I say Sami to create like a huge Daniel Bryan moment. No offense to Jey, but he's a buzzkill for the crowd. They prefer Sami over him. @JordonMario25 @mckenzieas93V2 @WWEUsos I say Sami to create like a huge Daniel Bryan moment. No offense to Jey, but he's a buzzkill for the crowd. They prefer Sami over him.

grandmaster @GRANDMAST3RSEXY @mckenzieas93V2 @WWEUsos @CodyRhodes @WWERollins



For this story with Bloodline to get the proper payoff, it’s gotta be Jey or Zayn. @SamiZayn Cody Rhodes doesn’t need to beat Reigns to have his story moment. His is just winning “the big one.” That can be defeating anyone with the correct story in place.For this story with Bloodline to get the proper payoff, it’s gotta be Jey or Zayn. @mckenzieas93V2 @WWEUsos @CodyRhodes @WWERollins @SamiZayn Cody Rhodes doesn’t need to beat Reigns to have his story moment. His is just winning “the big one.” That can be defeating anyone with the correct story in place. For this story with Bloodline to get the proper payoff, it’s gotta be Jey or Zayn.

Jordon Elliott @JordonMario25 @mckenzieas93V2 @WWEUsos Jey Uso! For everything Jey Uso has been through, from Roman Reigns trying to end Jey Uso's career to Protect Roman Reigns' legacy! Jey Uso should be the main event of WrestleMania and finally gets redemption on Roman Reigns after years of hard work! I think it's finally his time @mckenzieas93V2 @WWEUsos Jey Uso! For everything Jey Uso has been through, from Roman Reigns trying to end Jey Uso's career to Protect Roman Reigns' legacy! Jey Uso should be the main event of WrestleMania and finally gets redemption on Roman Reigns after years of hard work! I think it's finally his time https://t.co/pF0c8XJ1wN

The Bloodline leader unified the two world championships by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE Championship. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Matt Riddle, Brock Lensar, and Drew McIntyre in three incredible matches.

WWE star Ronda Rousey wants Logan Paul to dethrone Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' next title defense is at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul. The Tribal Chief is a big favorite to retain the title against his opponent, who has only had two matches in the WWE so far.

However, current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants to see Paul end The Head of the Table's legendary title run. Speaking on her YouTube channel during a live stream, Rousey explained why The Maverick winning the title would be a good move.

She said:

"If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he's one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn't have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan," said Rousey.

Reigns and Paul will collide on November 5 in a highly awaited showdown upon WWE's return to Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think could potentially dethrone the Bloodline leader? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes