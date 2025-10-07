Cody Rhodes needs to face former AEW star for the WWE Title soon, says veteran (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes became the first major star to join WWE after leaving AEW. Many talents from All Elite Wrestling then followed suit and joined the Stamford-based promotion, including CM Punk, Penta, Rey Fenix, Jade Cargill, and Blake Monroe, among others.
Since returning to the company, both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes haven't faced each other in singles action yet. Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently said that two former AEW stars should face each other for the world title in WWE soon enough. The only time they interacted with each other in the ring was during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where they were the final two contestants.
During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said that fans had been clamoring for this match since the duo's time in AEW. He felt that it was a bout that would excite viewers. Apter was surprised that a showdown between the two hadn't been properly teased yet.
"In AEW, the match that the fans craved was Cody Rhodes against CM Punk. I thought, when Punk was talking about Cody, that he was gonna go and say that he would challenge the winner of maybe the Seth Rollins Cody match. Just blatantly somehow give a thought about 'I'd like to wrestle Cody down the road,' which I think would be absolutely something the fans would be blown away with, that match. Why are they not even teasing anything like that at this point?" Apter said.
Cody Rhodes currently has his eyes set on Punk's longtime rival, Seth Rollins. The two world champions are set to face each other at this weekend's WWE Crown Jewel for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Cody Rhodes won the gold at last year's event as he beat Gunther at Crown Jewel.
