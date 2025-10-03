5 Things WWE should not do at Crown Jewel 2025

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Oct 03, 2025 03:48 GMT
Seth Rollins is determined to beat Cody Rhodes in Perth. (Image Credit: WWE.com).
WWE's major champions take center stage at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins battle for supremacy in the Men's Crown Jewel Championship match.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer tangles with WWE Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton on the ladies' side. AJ Styles gets to face John Cena before he retires, while Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY go to war against the Kabuki Warriors.

With Crown Jewel being the next big PLE before WarGames, WWE needs to accomplish several things. However, they should not do the next five things in Perth.

#5. Nothing significant in Bloodline/Vision angle

Since he missed last year's Crown Jewel and is Australian, Bronson Reed will probably be added to the card. He'll likely team with Bron Breakker against Jey Uso and possibly Roman Reigns.

That leaves Jimmy Uso as the odd man out. Reigns seems to only care about Jey and what he does. That single-minded focus should cause tension in the Bloodline.

Whether it's tension between The Tribal Chief and Jimmy, or a new member of the Vision debuting to aid in victory, something significant needs to happen to add another layer to the storyline.

#4. Not adding an actual title match to the card

Since the Crown Jewel Championships are one-time awards, WWE may need to add a title match to the card at the last minute. The specialty championships are mainly about bragging rights and the ring.

Dominik Mysterio should be forced to defend the Intercontinental title since he cheated to keep it in his last two defenses.

Another championship match, like Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee or a tag title contest, could be added to the card. If there aren’t any full-time titles up for grabs, it takes some intrigue away from the event.

#3. Stephanie Vaquer should not lose to Tiffany Stratton

It's a hard booking decision when a company pits two of its major titleholders against each other. Stephanie Vaquer should not lose in the Women’s Crown Jewel match.

Her clash against Tiffany Stratton will be her first official bout while holding the Women's World Championship. Stratton has already been a champion for more than 200 days and is due for a loss.

If La Primera loses in her first match, whether her title is on the line or not, it will damage her credibility as champion. Since that belt has swapped hands a few times lately, they need to establish it as equal to the WWE Women's title.

#2. Not having any big surprises

One thing that shouldn’t happen at Crown Jewel is a lack of surprises. Aside from Stephanie McMahon being informed that she’s going into the WWE Hall of Fame, there weren’t any surprises at Wrestlepalooza in terms of returns or debuts.

That’s acceptable for a PLE every once in a while, but those types of moments are what fans usually talk about once the show is over.

If the event comes and goes without a big name returning to confront a champion or a star debuting to join a faction, then WWE will have missed a big opportunity for a buzzworthy moment.

#1. Cody Rhodes shouldn't go back-to-back as Crown Jewel Champion

There’s no secret that Cody Rhodes is WWE‘s top star right now. By defeating Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship twice, he’s the flagship and the ace of the company.

He won the King of the Ring this year and won the Crown Jewel Championship last year. Since he’s facing Seth Rollins, a man he’s defeated three times already, Rhodes should not repeat as the winner in Perth.

It would be overkill and prove that no one else is considered as important to booking as Rhodes is. Rollins needs the win much more, especially since he’s building the Vision as a huge threat in WWE.

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

