Cody Rhodes needs to "make it real" with The Rock, says 2-time WWE World Champion

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently discussed the ongoing war between Cody Rhodes and The Rock ahead of WrestleMania XL. The former champion in question is Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth).

After The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of 2024, he aligned himself with The Bloodline and started a feud with Cody Rhodes. During a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, he talked trash about Rhodes' family and called out his mother. The American Nightmare gave a perfect reply to Rocky on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dolph Ziggler said he wanted to see Rhodes mention The Rock's mother in his promo like the latter has been doing in the past few weeks. He further mentioned that The American Nightmare needed to put everything out there to become the next guy before The Final Boss got busy with his movie schedule after WWE WrestleMania XL.

"If we're gonna put all those pieces together and we're going all in, and now, we're saying about your mother? Let's make it real. You better put everything out there because the boss that just told everybody, 'I'm now part of WrestleMania' is going to walk out there the next day or walk off into a movie. So, you better be ready to go after that, and you better be the next guy. He throws his jacket off, and you go like, 'Cool, there's a guy that just like me underneath there that can only take so much s**t, and he's gonna knock somebody out.'" [H/T: Wrestling INC]

The Rock's feud with Cody Rhodes took a huge turn on the latest WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes opened the latest edition of Monday Night RAW by talking about WrestleMania XL. After a few minutes, The Rock made a surprise appearance to interrupt him. The Great One said something in The American Nightmare's ear and left the ring.

Before the show ended, The Final Boss brutally attacked the RAW Superstar backstage, making the latter bleed.

Many fans now believe The Rock and Cody Rhodes might face each other in a singles match later this year. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the duo's future.

