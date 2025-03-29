  • home icon
Cody Rhodes' new WWE merchandise takes a bold shot at John Cena

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 29, 2025 16:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes crossed 350 days as champion! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will enter his first WrestleMania with gold around his waist against John Cena. Recently, the company released new merchandise for the champion, which has a bold message for The Franchise Player.

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes' challenger for WrestleMania 41 was revealed as John Cena, who won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, the biggest turn of the century took place when Cena attacked Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock, aka The Final Boss.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has several stops across the world, and new merchandise has been revealed for a few names. Recently, it came to attention that Cody Rhodes' new merchandise took a bold shot at John Cena heading into WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

The quote clearly states what John Cena did with the fans who supported him for years in the industry. The American Nightmare previously mentioned that he gave his soul to the ring and the fans, and unlike The Leader of Cenation, he won't give up on them.

"I WON'T GIVE UP. CENA DID," Cody Rhodes' new merch.
Cody Rhodes crossed 350 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion

Last year, Cody Rhodes finished his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia when he dethroned Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. This marked the first reign of The American Nightmare as a world champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

In the coming months, he feuded with AJ Styles and Logan Paul for the title and successfully crossed 100 days. Later, he defeated Solo Sikoa and began a heated and personal feud with Kevin Owens, and he eventually crossed 200 days as champion in the company.

Earlier this year, he ended his rivalry with Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and crossed 300 days as the blue brand's champion. Earlier this month, John Cena turned heel after he punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 against The American Nightmare for the title.

Recently, Rhodes crossed 350 days as champion and is less than a few weeks away from completing a year in the Stamford-based promotion as the world champion. It'll be interesting to see if he will be able to defeat The Franchise Player in Las Vegas and reach new heights as the face of the company.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
