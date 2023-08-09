Cody Rhodes' next feud should be against 28-year-old megastar, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently expressed his desire to see a feud between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul materialize on WWE RAW.

Both Logan and Cody registered massive wins at last week's SummerSlam 2023. While the 28-year-old defeated Ricochet in a high-flying affair in the night's opening contest, The American Nightmare took down Brock Lesnar in spectacular fashion. Both are free to move on to even bigger things on Monday nights.

Even though WWE hinted at Cody feuding with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, the latter could be embroiled with Shinsuke Nakamura for now.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed a possible feud between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul sometime down the line. The senior wrestling journalist believes they could put up a memorable match.

"Cody Rhodes against Logan Paul. I think the two of them against each other is a natural match... You put this in my head, and I went like, 'Yeah! Definitely,'" said Bill Apter. [14:06 - 14:36]

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul have a history in WWE

For those unaware, back at Royal Rumble 2023, none other than Cody Rhodes eliminated Logan Paul from the Men's Rumble match.

As such, the base for their potential feud has already been planted by WWE. Appearing on Logan's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, Cody explained that he eliminated him from the match as he was pointing at the Mania sign even before winning.

"Well, something had to be done. You were pointing at the sign, the match wasn't over. You were going to Hollywood, you are already Hollywood," said Rhodes.

It's safe to assume if the global juggernaut does choose to pit Cody and Logan against each other, they are more than capable of bringing the house down.

