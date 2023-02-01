"You were pointing at the sign" - Cody Rhodes explains Logan Paul why he eliminated him from the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes recently won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and did so by eliminating numerous top stars, including Logan Paul.

Paul made his WWE return during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. His last match came against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Rhodes directly explained to Paul why he opted to eliminate him from the Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare suggested that The Maverick's actions during the match led to him being thrown over the top rope.

"Well, something had to be done. You were pointing at the sign, the match wasn't over. You were going to Hollywood, you are already Hollywood," said Rhodes. [25:56 - 26:07]

Cody Rhodes explained why he wants to dethrone Roman Reigns

During the same conversation on IMPAULSIVE, Cody Rhodes explained that he needed to finish the story for his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner stated that it was his goal to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes added that he would love to do so by beating Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I gotta finish the story. For those who don't know, 1978, my dad won the WWE title, but it was by over the top rope or disqualification is how he won the match. He put the belt on, big pantomime, the crowd's excited, but then they took it away. So you won the match but the champion got to keep the title, that's mentioned on RAW, so it's a real story. I had that picture and that was my first dream ever, like, I'm gonna get it to him. I have the belt too, the original one. I showed it to Vince when we had our first meeting but as much as that belt is special, what Roman has is it."

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

