Cody Rhodes next feud decided after accepting re-match on RAW 

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins issued a challenge to Cody Rhodes for a WrestleMania re-match.

The American Nightmare defeated The Miz in his first match on RAW in over six years. His victory celebration was cut short by Rollins, who witnessed the match from ringside. The latter cited Rhodes as having had all the advantage over him with his surprise return at WrestleMania.

Rollins said that The American Nightmare coming out as his mystery opponent diverted his attention, leading him to lose the match at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will have their WrestleMania re-match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes looks forward to feuding with Seth Rollins again

After his victorious return to RAW, Cody Rhodes stated that he is looking forward to his re-match with The Visionary at WrestleMania Backlash.

In a brief interview with Sarah Schreiber on WWE Digital Exclusive, The American Nightmare expressed his excitement and eagerness to work with Rollins again:

"I think that's the whole point, I wouldn't have been emphatic. When I said absolutely yes to his [Rollins'] face and watch him dance all around. I know what Seth Rollins is doing in terms of trying to get into my head and very much tonight I got a good glimpse that this is his house. This isn't a one sided battle that we're in, this is very much his house and it was very much that way at WrestleMania," said Cody Rhodes. [0:18 - 0:40]

Commenting on his return match with The Miz, Rhodes exclaimed the excitement, respect, and admiration that he has for the A-Lister and the history they have shared in the ring:

"I was so excited that it was the Miz, I know that the The Miz is and he's The Miz, I understand that and he's always going to be that way but that is one of the top level wrestlers in in what we do," said Cody Rhodes. [1:02 - 1:16]

Earlier on RAW, when Rhodes was a guest on Miz TV, he claimed that his sole objective was a shot at the world championship, and that he was ready to face the best wrestlers in WWE.

It remains to be seen whether Rhodes can challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the near future.

