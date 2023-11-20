Cody Rhodes and Nia Jax break every rule in the book with hilarious new video [WATCH]

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Nia Jax are two of the biggest names in sports entertainment today. The two stars tried to entertain fans with a new TikTok challenge that went hilariously wrong.

Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 with a big match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. He had a top rivalry against The Visionary to establish himself as a top star in the company.

Jax, on the other hand, returned to WWE in September 2023. The Irresistible Force has been looking to get back on top in the women’s division with some good performances.

Cody Rhodes and Nia Jax recently took on a TikTok challenge for their fans. The challenge, famously known as "Left Do It, Right Do It," is based on a song called Soak City, sung by 310babii, Blueface & Tyga.

However, the two superstars break every rule in the book in the hilarious video as they cannot follow the steps required to complete the challenge. Jax seems to have the moves down, but The American Nightmare has no idea what he's doing. They are seen going completely off and then laughing to end the video.

You can check out the video posted on Jax’s TikTok below:

It should be noted that Nia Jax is playing a vicious heel character on screen. The video goes against her on-screen character and breaks kayfabe. WWE will be looking to build her as the top heel in the division soon.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is seen as a superhero babyface on RAW. Working with a vicious heel for such content goes against his on-screen character.

Cody Rhodes is looking for another member for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The babyface team for the men’s Survivor Series WarGames match looks strong this year. However, they are one member short, as Drew McIntyre recently aligned himself with The Judgment Day after costing Rhodes and Jey Uso an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match.

Cody Rhodes and his side will look for another member to join their team. Rhodes, who seems to be the leader of the side, could get Randy Orton back to the ring to join his team or recruit LA Knight.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax will likely miss out on this year’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The company will likely keep her out of the title picture for some time before rebuilding her for a massive feud.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes and Nia Jax work together in the ring someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

