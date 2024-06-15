Cody Rhodes has nothing to gain with Hall of Famer as his manager, feels ex-WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is the current at the top of the mountain in WWE. He won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL when he beat Roman Reigns in a brutal Bloodline Rules match.

Recently during an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Rhodes mentioned that he would enjoy having an old-school manager by his side. The American Nightmare pointed out that during his feud with Logan Paul, the star had several associates with him while he was all alone.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran spoke about rumors of Arn Anderson coming in as Cody's manager. The two have some history as the Four Horsemen member managed Rhodes during his stint in AEW. However, Russo believed Anderson wouldn't add much value to Cody Rhodes' presentation.

"I just don't think, I mean no offense whatsoever, I just don't think Arn Anderson would mean anything. You got a totally different fan base today. I don't think he would mean anything." [From 7:03 onwards]

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that the current crop of casual viewers may not even recognize Arn. He felt that WWE would be disrespecting the legend by bringing him in and trying to get him over with the fans.

"And what's the attitude gonna be? Who's that old man? You're gonna do that to Arn Anderson? Really?" [From 7:57 onwards]

While Cody Rhodes may still be in the hunt for a manager, he will have to take on AJ Styles alone this Saturday at Clash at the Castle. The two stars will face off in an "I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

