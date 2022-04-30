Cody Rhodes details what keeps him sane during WWE's hectic touring schedule

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed how he stays mentally intact while having to constantly tour as a sports entertainer.

Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania in Dallas earlier this month. Since then, The American Nightmare has been welcomed back by both the WWE Universe and those backstage.

Having to perform once every Wednesday for over two years in AEW granted Rhodes a lot more free time. However, now that he's back with WWE, he has to acclimatize to the hectic touring schedule that a WWE superstar has to uphold. Speaking to Corey Graves on After the Bell, Rhodes revealed what keeps him sane while being on the road:

"I’ll give you an example of what kept me sane this past weekend. I did the loop and just kept me calm and level-headed. You know, you do your Saturday Night’s Main Event, your Sunday Stunner and then you get to RAW. I brought Pharaoh, my husky. He’s 11 years old now. He’s acting like he’s 300 years old." (H/T - SEScoops)

Cody Rhodes's return at 'Mania saw him face Seth Rollins in one of the standout matches from this year's Showcase of the Immortals. The two superstars will now face off in a rematch at WWE's next Premium Live Event, WrestleMania Backlash.

Cody Rhodes found touring life much easier this time around

After Rhodes left WWE in 2016, he established himself as one of wrestling's most talented performers.

By doing so, Cody returned to WWE as one of the company's biggest stars, enabling him to be the recipient of many luxuries he didn't have during his first run as a WWE Superstar.

Continuing his conversation on After The Bell, Rhodes said traveling via bus with his family has alleviated a lot of the physical stress of being a wrestler:

"Another thing that really has [helped me], the Bus culture. I’m getting used to this. Again, I'm not gonna try and take it for granted but what a way to expand your career, physically. In terms of, ‘oh my gosh it’s all here. I can bring my family on the road with me.’ It’s all right in front of me. Not have to do the rental cars and flight every single day. So the bus culture, I am really getting in." H/T SEScoops

Much like Cody Rhodes, his wife Brandi also left AEW earlier this year, where she served as the promotion's Chief Brand Officer. A talented in-ring personality herself, WWE Universe may see her perform in a ring soon in some capacity, possibly as a wrestler or manager.

