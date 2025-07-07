Cody Rhodes officially confirms his new WWE name

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has been called by many names during his pro wrestling career. The American Nightmare has added another moniker to the list following his 2025 King of the Ring victory.

Rhodes suffered a major setback at WrestleMania 41, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena. However, he bounced back from the loss at Night of Champions, where he defeated Randy Orton to become the King of the Ring. The American Nightmare now has a chance to reclaim the title at SummerSlam, where he will face Cena again with the gold on the line.

Cody Rhodes has also given himself a new name ahead of the bout. The former AEW EVP called himself "Nightmare King," combining his American Nightmare moniker and King of the Ring title. He also posted some images from SmackDown, where he had a segment with Randy Orton. The two were ultimately interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

Veteran believes WWE is setting up Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were confronted by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this past Friday. While The Scottish Warrior did not say much to the King of the Ring winner, he had a few harsh words for The Legend Killer. McIntyre and Orton will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

On Busted Open, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer said he could see the seeds being planted for a potential McIntyre vs. Rhodes match. Dreamer added that the former champions could face off for the world title if The American Nightmare manages to dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam.

"I'm the biggest Drew McIntyre fan as well. What I look at is they're planting seeds. I love [sic] when he said with him and Cody, they have a similar path, and if you're gonna tell me I'm gonna get Cody and Drew for the world title, that is a bigger picture. When I look at, okay, I have Gunther, I have this returning John Cena, I also have CM Punk. These are all people that [sic] have been plugged in the way of Drew McIntyre."

Cody Rhodes has been WWE's biggest babyface since his return to the company a few years ago. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is one of the top heels, and thus, a potential match between the two has sparked the interest of fans.

