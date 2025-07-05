Legend on Cody Rhodes possibly facing WWE SmackDown star after SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam on August 2-3. With a month to go until the event, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on how Drew McIntyre could enter the title picture soon.

After a six-week absence from television, McIntyre returned on the July 4 episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior told Rhodes he wanted him to dethrone Cena at SummerSlam. He also immediately began a new rivalry with Randy Orton.

On Busted Open, Dreamer speculated that McIntyre could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship after SummerSlam if Rhodes beats Cena:

"I'm the biggest Drew McIntyre fan as well. What I look at is they're planting seeds. I love when he said with him and Cody, they have a similar path, and if you're gonna tell me I'm gonna get Cody and Drew for the world title, that is a bigger picture. When I look at, okay, I have Gunther, I have this returning John Cena, I also have CM Punk. These are all people that have been plugged in the way of Drew McIntyre." [21:19 – 21:51]

McIntyre has not wrestled since losing a Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. He will face Orton at the next Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12.

Tommy Dreamer predicts Drew McIntyre's upcoming WWE match against Randy Orton

On June 28, Randy Orton lost the King of the Ring final against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. The Viper showed a more villainous side to his babyface WWE character by removing a turnbuckle pad in the closing stages of the match. He also introduced a steel chair.

Tommy Dreamer thinks Drew McIntyre could move into the world title scene with a victory at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the process, the outcome could lead to a compelling story involving Orton.

"If you're telling me I'm gonna get Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre, I think that is gonna be one hell of a match," Dreamer continued. "It's also, I feel, if Drew beats Randy, and Randy continues this slide, I'm waiting for The Viper to do something, but it also gives Drew merit, and like Drew said, 'I want you to win, Cody, because then I'm coming after you.'" [22:23 – 22:44]

In the same episode, Dreamer questioned the logic behind WWE setting up Trish Stratus' Evolution match nine days before the show.

