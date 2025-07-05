Trish Stratus deserves better ahead of Evolution, ex-WWE star thinks

Trish Stratus will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution on July 13. While Tommy Dreamer is pleased to see the Hall of Famer in a high-profile title match, he thinks the booking could have been better.

On the July 4 episode of SmackDown, Stratton exchanged words with Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill during an in-ring segment. The 26-year-old then introduced Stratus and revealed she will face her one-time tag team partner at Evolution.

Former WWE star Dreamer said on Busted Open that the build-up to the title match feels rushed:

"I think Trish Stratus deserves more than a week build to go after the world title, and I felt that entire segment felt flat just because nobody was really saying anything. It was just, 'Hey, well, this person got this, and this person got that,' and also from both Tiffany and Jade, I felt like both are kinda heel-ish, and they're supposed to be babyfaces." [4:29 – 4:54]

Cargill defeated Asuka in the Queen of the Ring final at Night of Champions on June 28. As a result of her victory, she will challenge Stratton or Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 2-3.

How Tommy Dreamer would have changed Trish Stratus' WWE return

Later in the show, Jade Cargill suffered a backstage attack at the hands of Naomi after another brief interaction with Trish Stratus.

According to Tommy Dreamer, Cargill should not have been involved in any segments with Stratton and Stratus on SmackDown:

"I felt that match alone should just have no Jade, no nothing. If it was Jade sitting in the back watching it, and then Naomi jumping her, I understand that. But Trish and Tiffany, even then it kinda went with like, 'Oh, I want that,' and, Tiffany, you're the one who picked that, but here comes Trish, and Trish is like, 'This is an honor to do this.' It kinda was just blah. It felt flat." [5:23 – 5:52]

Six matches have been made official for Evolution, including IYO SKY's Women's World Championship defense against Rhea Ripley. The show will also feature a No Holds Barred encounter between Cargill and Naomi.

