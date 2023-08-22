Cody Rhodes has commented on whether he's interested in having a match against John Cena in WWE.

The American Nightmare is arguably the biggest babyface in the company right now, a position that The Cenation Leader is very familiar with. He was the face of the company for many years before transitioning to acting. He is the most decorated world champion in the company's history, as he's recognized as a 16-time WWE World Champion.

To promote the American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock, Cody did an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit where he answered many questions. One person asked him if he was going to wrestle John Cena.

He responded by saying that he has asked the latter for a match, but if it doesn't happen, he still appreciates being under Cena's learning tree and sharing a ring with him in the past.

"I asked John if he does one more... to consider that match. If not though, I'm blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past," wrote Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena would be a massive match for WWE

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest names ever coming out of professional wrestling. He's still a big role model to many children, and his heroic character played a huge role.

With John Cena in Hollywood, Cody Rhodes carries the mantle, and many kids also love him. When he hands a child his weight belt during a show, their reaction is priceless. If the two stars had to have a match in 2023 or 2024, it'd be huge, and it would need an event such as a WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

Both stars would get cheered by fans, and John Cena putting Cody Rhodes over would be viewed as a "passing of the torch" moment.

Would you like to see a match between Cena and Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below!

