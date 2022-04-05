Cody Rhodes opens RAW after WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes made his return to Monday Night RAW tonight, opening the first edition of WWE's flagship show after WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins. Rhodes defeated The Visionary in an enthralling contest by delivering three Cross Rhodes and the Bionic Elbow.

On the latest edition of RAW, the lights dropped at the show's opening, and Cody's music began to play. The former Intercontinental Champion came to the ring to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Rhodes cut a promo where he addressed his free-agent status, referenced some of his old AEW promos, and mentioned several stars from the wrestling world, including Triple H.

Rhodes stated during the promo that the reason he returned to the company was to win the WWE Championship on behalf of his father, who was never able to capture the title during his own legendary career. This announcement was greeted with chants of 'you can do it' from the crowd.

Cody Rhodes was interrupted by Seth Rollins during his RAW segment

Following his promo, Rhodes was joined in the ring by the man he defeated at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare squared-up in the ring before Rhodes extended his hand to the former Universal Champion. The two shared a handshake before Cody departed the ring.

The American Nightmare has made his intentions of winning the WWE Championship clear. It remains to be seen whether he is next in line to challenge Roman Reigns or will have to wait for his opportunity.

