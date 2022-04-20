"The guy who was thrown to the wolves"- Cody Rhodes recaps his return journey to WWE

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as a mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare recently shared his thoughts on returning to his old ground after nearly six years.

After his departure, Rhodes made a name for himself as he wrestled all over the world. He was one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling, serving as one of the EVPs before he left the promotion.

The American Nightmare revealed his reason for returning to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania. Cody made it clear that he wants to accomplish his father Dusty Rhodes' unfulfilled dream and become a world champion in WWE.

Speaking about his big return on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody stated that his story is 100% real, unlike the most fabricated wrestling storylines.

"I don't think you could write a better situation. No knock on anyone who writes these stories or anything like that, [but] this is real. The guy who was thrown to the wolves, and to a degree, came back the leader of the pack. I just want to keep that going forward. There are plenty of people who watch pro wrestling and sports entertainment, who I hope that I can be an influence to in terms of, 'It's not always about other people's plans for you, it's got to be about your plans for yourself.' I don't think that's selfish at all." (from 10:22 to 10:56)

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the top babyfaces in WWE

Rhodes has been on a triumphatic rise since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38. The three-time AEW TNT Champion is one of the top bayfaces of the red brand and is on a three-match winning streak.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Cody Rhodes is listed as the number two babyface on the RAW roster, second only to Bobby Lashley.

The American Nightmare will lock horns with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash after the latter challenged him for a rematch.

The Visionary also had Kevin Owens lined up as a mystery opponent for Cody on RAW this week as he wanted the latter to be in the same scenario that Rollins was in at WrestleMania 38. However, Rhodes was victorious as KO walked out of the bout.

