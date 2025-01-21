Cody Rhodes opens up about unscripted moment after RAW goes off the air

Cody Rhodes wrestled in Dallas in the post-RAW dark match on January 20. After the bout, he sent fans home happy as he opened up about an unscripted moment that took place in the very arena he was standing in.

When Cody Rhodes returned to RAW after his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, he cut a promo in front of a hot crowd in Dallas. It was a mission statement where he revealed his goal after a six-year absence.

Many didn't know that his post-WrestleMania 38 promo on RAW was unscripted. After his victory in the dark match on January 20, he told fans that his promo in Dallas on April 4, 2022, was a mission statement. Nobody knew what he was going to say, and Cody Rhodes expressed his pride in having accomplished that mission.

He even went on to give a lucky young fan a signed weighted belt - a moment captured by a fan on Twitter/X.

Cody Rhodes now has an impressive record against Carmelo Hayes

The man who Cody defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against was none other than Carmelo Hayes - the rising star on SmackDown who also happens to be a former NXT Champion & NXT North American Champion - the latter of which was unified with the Cruiserweight Title.

The dark match marked The American Nightmare's sixth win against Carmelo Hayes in almost 270 days. It gives him an impressive 6-0 record against Hayes, who he first faced on the WWE Draft Special in 2024.

The Undisputed WWE Champion also appeared on the RAW premiere on Netflix, with his role being limited to getting a shoutout from The Rock and taking out Kevin Owens after the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Cody's role for the upcoming SmackDown isn't known yet as he is currently scheduled for a contract signing with Kevin Owens one night later at Saturday Night's Main Event.

