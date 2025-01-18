Cody Rhodes ordered to "relinquish" WWE Championship; will have to give it up next week

Cody Rhodes may have forced a WWE official's hand. Now, he'll have to give up his WWE Championship as he's been ordered to "relinquish" it.

For a while now, Rhodes has found himself in a feud with Kevin Owens. The star has left no doubt as to the fact that he hates Owens now, and the two stars have been going at it. With Randy Orton put out of action thanks to Owens, things have been heating up with Rhodes as well. Owens has been claiming he's the real champion, even though Rhodes beat him. Having stolen the winged-eagle belt, he's been walking around with it. Nick Aldis has taken matters into his own hands after he couldn't get the two stars to sign an amended contract.

Now, after the stars brawled yet again this week, Nick Aldis took things into his own hands. He cornered Cody Rhodes backstage after the referees had separated him from Owens. He then said that since neither star had signed the contract, he was taking things into his own hands.

"Enough is enough. You and Kevin Owens are out of control. And you won't even follow simple instructions like signing a contract. So guess what, you've left me no choice. Next week at Saturday Night's Main Even, you and Kevin will relinquish your respective championship belts to be suspended above the ring at the Royal Rumble and you will sign that amended contract in the middle of the ring, in front of the world."

Check out the clip below:

As Cody Rhodes will have to "relinquish" his title, Owens would be forced to give up his title as well, and the two would be hung above the ring as the two stars would sign a contract at Saturday Night's Main Event. The winner of their Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble will then be declared the Undisputed WWE Champion once again.

Shawn Michaels will moderate the contract signing.

